UAE receives US-Israeli delegation led by Jared Kushner Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2020) In the wake of the trilateral announcement and roadmap towards joint cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel, a US-Israeli delegation will visit the UAE tomorrow.

The delegation includes a number of representatives of various sectors in Israel on board the first Israeli commercial plane to land in the UAE. The delegation is headed by Jared Kushner, Senior Adviser to US President Donald Trump, and includes US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien and Meir Ben-Shabbat, National Security Adviser and head of the Israeli National Security Council.

The delegation, comprised of representatives from the investment, finance, health, civil space and aviation, foreign policy, diplomacy, tourism, and culture sectors, will meet with a number of representatives of UAE government agencies to discuss ways to develop relations in related fields and promote joint action and opportunities for cooperation.

This visit comes as part of trilateral efforts to initiate normalised relations with the aim of achieving peace, stability, and support for bilateral cooperation.