UAE Records Best-ever Performance At Asian Games

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2023 | 12:30 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2023) HANGZHOU, China, 6th October, 2023 (WAM) – The UAE equestrian team won two medals in the individual jumping event at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on October 5, bringing to 16 the country's medal haul in the global competition, including three gold, five silver, and eight bronze medals

Equestrian Omar Al Marzooqi won the silver medal, while Abdullah Al Ameri won the bronze medal.

Al Marzooqi finished with a time of 39.68 seconds, while Al Ameri needed 42.45 seconds. The Saudi rider Abdullah Al Sharbatly won the gold medal with a time of 39.68 seconds.

This is the largest number of medals the UAE has ever won in a single edition of the Asian Games, surpassing the previous record of 13 medals set in Jakarta in 2018.

The UAE's medal haul is spread across four sports: judo, jujitsu, equestrian, and cycling.

