UAE recruits more than 40 ITTI certified assessors to help transform factories across Emirates

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2023) More than 40 assessors have been certified by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) to date with the aim of helping factories across the UAE to accelerate their technological transformations.

A new cohort of 18 assessors have recently been trained to support the rollout of the Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI), which was established under Operation 300bn in line with MoIAT’s efforts to support the competitiveness of national industries, to promote sustainability and efficient resource management in the UAE industrial ecosystem, and to turn the UAE into a global hub for advanced manufacturing and investment.

Launched in 2023 by MoIAT and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the ITTI is part of the Technology Transformation Programme. It is a comprehensive framework to measure the digital maturity and sustainability of factories and to enable manufacturers to formulate a roadmap for their digital transformation and deploy 4IR technologies and sustainable practices in the industrial sector.

“The ministry is committed to empowering the UAE’s industrial transformation, which is critical to achieving sustainable economic development. The index is one of the main drivers of the country’s industrial journey and MoIAT’s efforts to promote the adoption of advanced technology,” said Tariq Al Hashmi, Director of Technology Adoption at MoIAT.

Al Hashmi added, “Following our most recent selection process, we now have more than, 40 highly trained, certified assessors from across the manufacturing and technology spectrum. This team of expert assessors have a crucial role in implementing the ITTI across the UAE’s manufacturing sector.”

“Our certified assessors are committed to supporting manufacturers of all sizes to join the UAE’s industrial transformation and unlock the potential of advanced technology and 4IR.

By assessing digital maturity and identifying areas of improvement, the ITTI certified assessors will help companies maximise capabilities to create strategies and a roadmap for their I4.0 journey.”

In doing so, it aims to improve industry competitiveness, enable evidence-based industrial policy-making, accelerate innovation in the manufacturing community, and promote sustainability and efficient resource management.

The initiative deploys trained experts to assess manufacturers on their level of digital maturity and guide them on the necessary steps towards a successful digital transformation.

The process for selection is rigorous. Just 18 out of more than 50 applicants were selected in the most recent cohort, many coming from leading companies, national enterprises, and international entities.

To qualify for the training, each assessor must hold at least a BSc degree in a STEM discipline, as well as have 7+ years of experience in manufacturing and 3+ years of experience in a consultancy company.

The experts must participate in 4 days of theory and practical class-based training, provided by MoIAT. At the end of their training, assessors are proficient with the ITTI and overall methodology, have a robust understanding of Industry 4.0 concepts and technologies, and are able to conduct an effective digital maturity assessment in line with best practices.

The last cohort saw new ITTI-certified assessors from the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), MEXT Teknoloji Merkezi, Maxbyte Technologies, Falcon Mechanical Services LLC, FG Engineering and Maintenance Services LLC, Du (EITC), Corpolgia Consultancy, Precast FZCO, DX Advantages Technologies and FarMind LLC. They join representatives from Schneider Electric, Siemens, Accenture, EDGE, Rockwell, Yokogawa, PTC, and Future Factory, among others.

