UAE Refutes Allegation Regarding Supplying Arms And Ammunition To Warring Parties In Sudan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2023 | 08:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2023) Concerning reporting by a media outlet on the UAE allegedly supplying arms and ammunition to warring parties in Sudan, Afra Al Hameli, Director of Strategic Communications at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has expressed the UAE's categorical refutation of the claims and allegations in the story. The UAE has not supplied arms and ammunition to any of the warring parties in Sudan since the outbreak of the conflict in April 2023.

Moreover, Al Hameli reaffirmed that the UAE does not take sides in the current conflict engulfing Sudan, and seeks an end to the conflict and calls for respecting Sudan’s sovereignty.

In a statement, Al Hameli stressed that since the beginning of the conflict, the UAE has called for de-escalation, a ceasefire and the initiation of diplomatic dialogue, through bilateral and multilateral fora alongside its partners.

The UAE has consistently supported the political process and efforts to achieve national consensus towards forming a government and will continue to support all efforts aimed at achieving security in Sudan and enhancing its stability and prosperity until a ceasefire is secured, she added.

Furthermore, Al Hameli underscored that the UAE continues to monitor the humanitarian situation affecting the Sudanese people and its impact on neighbouring countries.

The UAE seeks to provide all forms of support to alleviate humanitarian suffering, and has operated an air and sea bridge providing approximately 2,000 tonnes of medical, food and relief materials for the most vulnerable groups, including the sick, children, the elderly, and women.

The UAE also built a field hospital in the Chadian city of Amdjarass in July for those in need of medical care, regardless of nationality, age, gender or political association. The hospital has successfully treated 4,147 cases. Moreover, Al Hameli noted that the UAE inaugurated recently a coordination office for UAE foreign aid in the Chadian city of Amdjarass.

