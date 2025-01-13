UAE Region's Fastest-growing Clean Energy Market: Suhail Al Mazrouei
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, highlighted the UAE's leading position in clean and renewable energy, emphasising its crucial role in stabilising global energy markets and driving sustainable development through significant domestic energy investments.
He noted that the UAE's energy strategy prioritises a balanced approach, integrating traditional and clean energy sources, a cornerstone of both the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the National Hydrogen Strategy 2050.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the occasion of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, Al Mazrouei reiterated the UAE's unwavering commitment to achieving its Net Zero 2050 Strategy by advancing ambitious renewable energy projects. He underscored the nation's continued efforts to ensure a sustainable and diversified energy sector, fostering long-term growth and innovation.
Addressing the expansion of electric vehicle infrastructure, Al Mazrouei explained the implementation of a national policy to encourage the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles.
This policy includes a strategic pricing framework for fast and regular charging services, incentivising investments in the necessary infrastructure.
Al Mazrouei also highlighted the UAE's remarkable achievements in global energy competitiveness indicators. Under the leadership's guidance, the UAE secured top rankings in seven key indicators in 2024.
The minister reaffirmed the Ministry's dedication to achieving sustainable development goals in collaboration with Federal and local authorities. This includes implementing impactful projects and initiatives that support the growth of national industries, particularly in sectors such as petrochemicals, hydrogen, and ammonia.
He emphasised that these endeavours are crucial for solidifying the UAE's position as a global leader in the clean and renewable energy sector.
