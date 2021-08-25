UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Algeria

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2021) ABU DHABI, 25th August 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has expressed the UAE's regret over severance of ties between Algeria and Morocco.

The UAE top diplomat also noted the UAE's keenness on ensuring robust and positive relations between all Arab nations and on growing these ties in a way that serves their peoples' interests and fosters their progress and prosperity.

"The UAE has long been seeking to enhance pan-Arab relations, and therefore regrets the current developments in Algeria and Morocco, which have led to severing ties between the two nations," he said.

The UAE, he continued, has strong fraternal relations with both countries and endeavours to develop them in keeping with the country's approach of providing support to joint efforts aimed at serving Arab causes.

He re-affirmed the UAE's desire to continue to bolster its bilateral ties with the two brotherly nations on the basis of permanent cooperation.