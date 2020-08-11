UAE reiterates its support for Lebanese people

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has reiterated its support for the people of Lebanon during a virtual briefing on the humanitarian situation in the country in the wake of the tragic Beirut explosion on 4th August 2020.

"Our hearts go out to the people of Lebanon," said Amiera Alhefeiti, Deputy Permanent Representative and Charge d’Affaires of the UAE to the UN. "The resilience of the Lebanese people is legendary, but this is clearly a moment when international support is essential."

Alhefeiti outlined the UAE’s cooperation and partnership with the UN on aid delivery to Lebanon. Immediately following the explosion, the UAE joined hands with the World Health Organisation, WHO, and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, IFRC, to ship 30 metric tons of trauma supplies and surgical kits, as well as other medical supplies, from Dubai, one of the UN’s largest supply and logistics hubs.

Subsequently, the UAE dispatched two additional flights of 51 metric tons and is preparing further assistance, including through the patronage of H.

H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

Alhefeiti also expressed appreciation for the commitment and efforts of UN staff in the response on the ground and in mobilising assistance, such as Sunday’s conference in Paris.

She added, "We in the UAE will continue to partner and coordinate with the UN and humanitarian community, and we in the UAE stand with the people of Lebanon as they recover from this tragedy."

The virtual briefing, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, provided an update on the humanitarian situation, as well as the approach of the UN and its humanitarian partners in responding to the medical, food, and economic crises set off by the explosion. The briefing was also attended by foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Algeria, and Iraq.