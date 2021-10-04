UrduPoint.com

UAE Reiterates Support To Transitional Period In Sudan

Faizan Hashmi 38 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 11:30 AM

UAE reiterates support to transitional period in Sudan

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) NEW YORK, 3rd October 2021 (WAM) - A UAE delegation, headed by Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi, Director of International Security Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the high-level side event on Sudan, convened by the United Nations and the Government of Norway on the margins of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

In attendance were Dr. Abdullah Hamdok, Prime Minister of Sudan, António Guterres, UN Secretary General, foreign ministers, and representatives of the 'Friends of Sudan' countries.

In his speech, Al Zaabi reiterated the UAE's commitment to continuing its support of the transitional period in Sudan. He also reaffirmed full solidarity with the brotherly people of Sudan in maintaining their country's sovereignty and national unity.

He added that the transition process should continue, side by side with endeavours to realise the aspirations of the people of Sudan and expressed rejection of any attempt to derail efforts to strengthen security and stability.

Al Zaabi praised the efforts of the Sudanese government and the significant progress that has been made since the onset of the transitional period in 2019, despite the challenges posed by the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also commended the progress the authorities in Sudan have been making in implementing emergency economic reforms, paving the way for debt relief under the HIPC debt initiative.

"The UAE welcomes the progress in implementing the Juba Peace Agreement and calls on the international community to continue providing unlimited support to Sudan to enable the country to make more progress and overcome its security challenges," he added.

