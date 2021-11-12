UrduPoint.com

UAE Remains Committed To Global Climate Action: Mohammed Bin Rashid

Fri 12th November 2021

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2021) DUBAI, 11th November 2021 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, welcomed the announcement of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) of the UAE as host of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in 2023.

Sheikh Mohammed tweeted: "We congratulate the UAE for winning bid to host COP28 conference in 2023. It is the most important international climate conference. A well deserved success for our country. The UAE remains committed to global climate action to protect the earth."

