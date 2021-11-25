UrduPoint.com

UAE Remains Fully Committed To Declaration Of Cooperation 'OPEC+': Ministry Of Energy And Infrastructure

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 11:00 AM

UAE remains fully committed to Declaration of Cooperation &#039;OPEC+&#039;: Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has affirmed that the UAE remains fully committed to the Declaration of Cooperation (OPEC+) and reiterates that any decisions will be taken collectively by the OPEC+ group in its next Ministerial meeting.

This came in a statement issued by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure on Thursday, and the Emirates news Agency (WAM) received a copy of it.

Related Topics

UAE

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th November 2021

3 hours ago
 Construction progress at Shurooq’s Al Hira Beach ..

Construction progress at Shurooq’s Al Hira Beach project hits 90 percent

9 hours ago
 Digital Sharjah to boost Sharjah’s appeal as an ..

Digital Sharjah to boost Sharjah’s appeal as an ideal destination to live, wor ..

9 hours ago
 Slovakia announces two-week partial lockdown: mini ..

Slovakia announces two-week partial lockdown: minister

11 hours ago
 Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebratio ..

Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebrations in Sharjah

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.