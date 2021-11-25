UAE Remains Fully Committed To Declaration Of Cooperation 'OPEC+': Ministry Of Energy And Infrastructure

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 11:00 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has affirmed that the UAE remains fully committed to the Declaration of Cooperation (OPEC+) and reiterates that any decisions will be taken collectively by the OPEC+ group in its next Ministerial meeting.
This came in a statement issued by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure on Thursday, and the Emirates news Agency (WAM) received a copy of it.