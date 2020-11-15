UrduPoint.com
UAE Remains Key Advocate Of Global Efforts In Building Peace And Tolerance, Says DoH Chief

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2020) On International Day for Tolerance, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, DoH, emphasised that the UAE has led the way in encouraging tolerance and coexistence. On International Day for Tolerance is observed on 16th November every year.

''It continues to play an integral role in being an essential advocate in supporting global efforts in building peace and tolerance. The UAE shares its message of tolerance with the world to continue instilling values of goodness, peace and coexistence, to make the world a better place for humans everywhere,'' said Al Hamed, in a statement ahead of the Day, which is observed on 16th November every year.

"Since the formation of the Union, the UAE’s foundation has been built on the pillars of tolerance, as a reflection of the wise vision of the founding father of UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

This vision still inspires us today, and drives our efforts in instilling a culture of tolerance that we weave into the fabrics of the lives of UAE-based residents," said Al Hamed.

"Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE, the land of tolerance, has taken proactive steps towards implementing precautionary measures to safeguard the health and safety of the community. Achieving these goals was only possible with the unwavering support of the wise leadership, that has prioritised the health of its people above everything else." Al Hamed added.

