UAE renews commitment to collaborating for peace and security in Africa

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2021) The UAE renewed its commitment to working with partners to maintain peace and security in Africa, including when elected to the UN Security Council for the 2022-2023 term.

The UAE submitted a written statement to the UN Security Council’s ministerial open debate on addressing root causes of conflict while promoting post-pandemic recovery in Africa convened by China in its capacity as president of the Council for May 2021 and chaired by China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The UAE underlined the need to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and stressed that the accessibility of vaccines needs to be improved. The UAE highlighted its initiatives, including a contribution of vaccines and logistics support to COVAX – a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines as well as DP World’s partnership with UNICEF to support their leading role in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. The UAE also continues to send medical assistance to more than 25 African countries and is supporting the UN’s global relief efforts as host of the UN’s largest logistics hub in Dubai.

The UAE expressed concern over how the COVID-19 pandemic is threatening jobs in both the formal and informal sectors in Africa, noting that youth are disproportionately affected. Underscoring the importance of investing in youth, the UAE highlighted its US$500 million investment in African economies, with a focus on youth and digitisation through the "UAE Consortium for Africa," which was announced in February 2020.

Noting that terrorism and violence continue to be a destabilising factor in the African continent, including in the Sahel, the UAE affirmed its commitment to strengthening collective efforts to boost security and stability in the Sahel.

The UAE also expressed support for the G5 Sahel Joint Force, including through the College of Defense in Mauritania.

The UAE emphasised the importance of investing in development to achieve peace, including by rapidly scaling up solutions for inclusive climate adaptation and concentrating UN development efforts in fragile regions. To support such work, the UAE has joined with a number of countries to launch the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate, which catalyzes public investment in climate-smart agriculture. The UAE is also a supporter of the food and Agriculture Organisation’s "Hand-in-Hand" initiative to provide agricultural technical advisory services in fragile settings.

Additionally, the UAE stressed the need for the UN to continue strengthening cooperation with regional and sub-regional organisations in the African continent, such as the African Union and the Regional Economic Communities, to address complex peace and security challenges, including the root causes of conflict. Furthermore, the UAE underlined the importance of empowering women, including them in decision-making, and ensuring their full, equal, and meaningful participation in all matters relating to peace and security.

In this regard, the UAE noted that the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Security Initiative aims to boost the participation of women in the security sector and has trained more than 100 women cadets from the African continent.