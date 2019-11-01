UAE renews commitment to eliminating preventable diseases

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2019) GENEVA, 1st November 2019 (WAM) - The UAE has reiterated its commitment to eliminating preventable diseases which are affecting the very poor and vulnerable communities in the world, and to improving the health conditions for millions of children around the world.

This came in a statement made by Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, during an event hosted at the World Health Organisation headquarters to mark the World Polio Day, in the presence of Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director General Professor David Salisbury, chair of the Global Commission for the Certification of the Eradication of Poliomyelitis.

Al Zaabi also renewed UAE's commitment to supporting the biennial Reaching the Last Mile, RLM, Forum, which will convene in Abu Dhabi on 19th November under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He said this year's Forum, to be held under the theme "Accelerating the Pace," will bring together 250 high-level guests from across government, private sector, philanthropy and academia to discuss reaching the last mile of disease elimination faster.

The Forum, he added, will feature several major announcements and major international donor pledges to the Polio Endgame Strategy 2019–2023.

On 11th September, the Permanent Mission of the UAE and WHO hosted an event centered on polio eradication at the WHO Headquarters in Geneva yesterday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has pledged more than US$ 167 million for polio eradication activities through the Global Polio Eradication Initiative,GPEI.