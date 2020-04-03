UrduPoint.com
UAE Renews Entry Suspension For Foreign Nationals Holding Valid UAE Residence Visas For Two Weeks

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 12:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2020) The UAE has decided to renew, from today and for a renewable period of two weeks, the suspension of entry of all foreign nationals holding valid UAE residence visa, in a bid to contain the spread the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure their safety.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has requested those holding valid UAE visas, and now staying abroad, to register in the 'Tawajudi for Residents" Service which has been recently launched through MoFAIC’s website to facilitate their safe return to the UAE in emergency situations.

