UAE Renews Its Support For A Peaceful, Comprehensive And Just Solution To Palestinian Issue

Sun 25th April 2021 | 03:30 PM

UAE renews its support for a peaceful, comprehensive and just solution to Palestinian issue

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2021) The UAE renewed its support for a peaceful, comprehensive, and just resolution to the Palestinian question in line with relevant UN resolutions, the Madrid Principles, the Arab Peace Initiative, and the Quartet road map.

In a written statement submitted to the UN Security Council for the open debate on the situation in the middle East, including the Palestinian question, the UAE emphasised that its position stems from its belief in the collective responsibility to maintain regional and international peace and security, and its longstanding commitment to the Palestinian people.

The UAE recommended building upon the current international momentum to advance the Middle East Peace Process and leveraging the opportunities unlocked by the establishment of communication channels between Arab states and Israel. In this regard, the UAE stressed the importance of supporting regional and international efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the Palestinian issue.

The UAE underlined the importance of building confidence between the parties, including halting unilateral measures to preserve the prospects for peace and to realize the two-state solution.

The statement recalled how the signing of the peace agreement between the UAE and Israel in 2020 halted the annexation of Palestinian territory. The UAE also noted that the agreement would enable it to play a greater positive role in fostering peace and building a more stable and secure future for people in the region for generations to come.

Furthermore, the UAE called on the international community to support vital sectors in Palestine, especially the health sector in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The UAE has sent approximately 60,000 doses of the vaccine to the Gaza Strip this year, in addition to other urgent medical aid sent to the Palestinian people in 2020. The UAE also renewed its commitment to providing aid to the Palestinian people.

Additionally, the UAE pledged to continue working with all local and international partners to find a solution to the Palestinian issue that meets the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people. During the UAE’s membership on the Security Council in 2022-2023, the UAE will strongly support the Council’s efforts to achieve a lasting solution to the Palestinian issue.

