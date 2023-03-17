UrduPoint.com

UAE, Republic Of Korea Boosting Cooperation In Energy And Climate Action Fields

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2023 | 03:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI, 17th March, 2023 (WAM) – Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, met with Dukgeun Ahn, the Minister for Trade of the Republic of Korea, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between their countries in the areas of energy and climate action, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

The two ministers also explored opportunities for increasing trade in energy between their nations and discussed the potential benefits stemming from the UAE's hosting of the upcoming 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) later this year.

During the meeting, which took place at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure headquarters in Abu Dhabi, both sides examined joint strategic projects related to energy and water.

The Minister of Energy and Infrastructure lauded the excellent ties between the UAE and the Republic of Korea, highlighting that they are witnessing progress across different domains.

