UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects during High-Level Consultations Committee on Nuclear Cooperation meeting

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2023) The Joint High-Level Consultations Committee on Nuclear Cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Korea held its fifth meeting in Seoul.

The meeting was chaired by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Oh Young-ju, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, in the presence of several officials representing leaders of nuclear energy entities from both countries.

In his opening speech, Al Mazrouei highlighted the importance of the discussions held between H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Park Jin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, during Sheikh Abdullah's visit to the Republic of Korea in June 2023, when he highlighted the deep relations between the two countries, which resulted in significant achievements, such as the UAE's Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing and expanding this partnership, with a particular focus on their strategic cooperation in various aspects of clean energy to support their peaceful nuclear energy programmes.

Recognising the potential of advanced nuclear technologies, such as Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), the two sides agreed to enhance their cooperation and explore investment opportunities in this sector, including the development of new nuclear power projects outside the UAE and drawing on the successful and distinguished experience of the UAE's Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.

They also discussed the importance of cooperation in achieving nuclear energy safety and security and agreed to collaborate and organise a joint event during the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference in September 2023 to highlight their successful cooperation model in the nuclear regulatory field and present the best practices that can be shared internationally.

Under the framework of their strategic partnership, the UAE-Korea High-Level Consultations Committee on Nuclear Cooperation was established in 2018 to enhance and expand their nuclear cooperation, in line with the Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy Agreement signed in 2018.

The committee’s meetings aim to review the achievements made under the cooperation between the two countries and discuss future opportunities for joint projects.

Al Mazrouei affirmed the committee’s key role in contributing to accomplishments in the peaceful nuclear energy sector and building a solid infrastructure for further strategic cooperation.

"I am confident that we will jointly work towards achieving the directives of the leaderships of our countries and supporting our shared vision," he said.

At the end of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing their partnership and pledged to continue exploring new opportunities for cooperation in various sectors, as well as working together to achieve their shared visions of sustainable development and addressing global energy challenges, especially as the UAE is hosting COP28 later this year.