UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2025 Kicks Off Tomorrow With 14 Teams

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 05:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) Under the patronage of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Dubai Police has officially launched the UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2025 today at the Training City in Al Ruwayyah.

The competition, held in partnership with the World Rescue Organisation (WRO), will run until February 13, bringing together 14 elite teams-11 from the UAE and 3 international teams from France, Croatia, and the Netherlands’ RelyOn Fire academy.

The UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2025 is more than just a competition-it’s a high-intensity proving ground designed to push the world’s best rescue units to their limits.

With life-like emergency simulations, cutting-edge rescue techniques, and a race against the clock, teams will have to showcase their precision, strategy, and resilience to claim the championship title.

Major General Rashid Khalifa bin Darwish Al Falasi, Acting Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue at Dubai Police, emphasised that this challenge is a critical step in advancing the expertise of global rescue units.

“Guided by the directives of Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, we have meticulously designed this challenge to enhance the capabilities of our rescue teams and drive innovation in emergency response,” he stated.

He further highlighted that Dubai Police’s rescue division has consistently set new benchmarks in the field, proving its excellence in handling high-risk operations both within the UAE and on the international stage.

