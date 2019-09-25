UrduPoint.com
UAE Rescues 50,000 People From Floods In Sudan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 05:30 PM

UAE rescues 50,000 people from floods in Sudan

The UAE, represented by a team from the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, continues to provide food and shelter to people in various Sudanese provinces affected by floods in the country, helping 50,000 people so far

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) The UAE, represented by a team from the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, continues to provide food and shelter to people in various Sudanese provinces affected by floods in the country, helping 50,000 people so far.

This is following the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Foundation.

During his meeting with Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, Dr. Ibrahim Al Badawi, Sudanese Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, praised the UAE’s role in supporting the Sudanese people, stating, "We are looking forward to a new phase of strategic cooperation between the two countries.

"

The foundation dispatched a convoy carrying 10,000 food parcels and 358 tents to support those affected by floods that hit the White Nile province in Sudan.

The Emirati delegation was received by Major General Ahmed Al Turaifi, Governor of the Province, and members of his government.

An official source from the foundation said that the aid was dispatched upon the directives of the UAE’s leadership to support the Sudanese people, adding that this is the third phase of rescue aid distributed in villages in the White Nile.

The source also pointed out that the first phase included 4,000 food parcels and 400 tents while the second phase contained 6,000 food parcels and 200 tents.

In the future, the Foundation expects to aid around 150,000 individuals or 30,000 families from the effects of the floods.

Al Turaifi thanked the UAE for supporting the Sudanese people.

