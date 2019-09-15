UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Rescues People Affected By Floods In Al Jazeerah, Sudan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 04:00 PM

UAE rescues people affected by floods in Al Jazeerah, Sudan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) The UAE, represented by a team from the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, is continuing to provide food and shelter to thousands of people in flood-ravaged Sudanese provinces.

The team dispatched an aid convoy to support villages in Al Jazeerah Province, which includes 6,000 food parcels and 200 tents that were distributed to people who lost their homes.

The foundation’s delegation was received by Major General Ahmed Hannan Ahmed, Mayor of Al Jazeerah, and several local officials.

Abdullah Ali Al Zaabi, Member of the Foundation, said that the aid is being delivered based upon the directives of the UAE’s leadership to support the Sudanese people, adding that the foundation seeks to fully complete its relief programme in Sudan, in cooperation with the local humanitarian aid organisation.

The team successfully completed phase one of the programme in Al Jeely and Daramally, where it distributed 4,000 food parcels and 400 shelter tents, he noted.

Major General Ahmed welcomed the UAE delegation and highlighted the strong ties between the UAE and Sudan. He also thanked the foundation for supporting Sudan through its crisis.

Related Topics

UAE Sudan From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nicaragua on ..

16 minutes ago

UAE to take message of de-escalation and moderatio ..

16 minutes ago

Foreign Ministry receives credentials of Swiss Amb ..

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Honduras on ..

31 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law on Dubai Real Estat ..

1 hour ago

Pottery exhibition opens in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.