UAE research centers, laboratories pursue partnerships with countries, international organisations to combat COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2020) To protect the future of human health, advanced research centers and laboratories in the UAE are pursuing bilateral partnerships with international organiSations and countries to combat COVID-19.

UAE research centers and laboratories have begun to prepare to establish bilateral partnerships with the United Nations and the World Health OrganiSation, in addition to several countries, including the United States, Russia, United Kingdom, Sweden, Italy, China, India, Brazil, Egypt, Israel, South Korea, France, Cuba, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, and Indonesia.

The initiative aims to enable participants to exchange experiences, share global best practices, and engage in research to identify treatments, vaccines, and effective screening tools while discussing measures to restore normalcy and build upon the positive outcomes of the COVID-19 pandemic to prepare for future crises.

The UAE believes that in light of COVID-19, it is necessary to prioritise the health and safety of the public and strengthen international cooperation in efforts to defeat a pandemic unlike any that the world has seen before.