UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science announces call for submissions for 6th cycle grant

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) has officially opened its 6th cycle for submissions of innovative research proposals, offering a grant of up US$1.5 million (AED5.511 million) for up to three winning project proposal each.

The grant will be distributed among up to three innovative research projects over three years, with a maximum annual amount of US$550K.

The announcement was made during a press conference on the sidelines of the 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum (IREF), which kicked off yesterday in Abu Dhabi. The Forum runs from 28th to 30th January 2025 at Conrad Abu Dhabi, Etihad Towers.

The programme welcomes innovative research proposals that prioritise five core research areas including Optimised Seeding Materials, Novel Cloud Formation and/or Rain Enhancement Systems, Autonomous UAS, Limited-Area Climate Interventions, and Advanced Models, Software, and Data.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director-General of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) and President of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), said, “UAEREP’s sixth cycle presents a vital opportunity for the global scientific community to contribute to the development of innovative solutions that address the growing water security challenges. This effort aligns with the UAE's continued commitment to accelerating climate action and building resilience against the impacts of climate change.”

He added, “We take pride in the remarkable achievements of the programme's previous cycle, and look forward to deepening our collaboration with scientists and partners to unlock new possibilities in rain enhancement science and support sustainable water resource management.”

Alya Al Mazrouei, Director of UAEREP, said, “ The latest cycle of UAEREP aligns with the National Center of Meteorology’s strategic vision to position the programme as a globally recognised model for rainfall enhancement research and operations, advancing water security in the UAE and worldwide.

Through this cycle, we aim to build on the impactful achievements of previous cycles, which have empowered numerous rain enhancement initiatives to optimise their strategies, refine their operations, and achieve improved precipitation outcomes.”

Al Mazrouei added, "In this cycle, we are particularly interested in proposals that demonstrate a clear progression in Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) for proposed solutions, models, and deliverables. With IREF bringing together leading rain enhancement experts under its umbrella, we invite scientists and researchers with the necessary expertise and capabilities to participate in the sixth cycle of the programme’s grant. We are seeking innovative projects aligned with this cycle’s priority research areas to address the pressing issue of global water scarcity.”

Registration of proposals is open till 13th March 2025, and pre-proposals should be submitted by 20th March 2025. Those invited to submit full proposals will be notified by 20th May 2025 and will be asked to send their full proposals by 28th August 2025.

The winning projects will be selected by a rigorous, two-stage merit review process, and the awardees will be announced in January 2026.

The 7th IREF coincides with UAEREP’s 10th anniversary, a milestone that underscores its decade-long commitment to advancing rain enhancement science and technology as a sustainable solution to water scarcity challenges, while contributing to water and food security both locally and globally.

To date, UAEREP has allocated AED 82.6 million towards the successful completion of 11 innovative research projects, resulting in 8 patents, with 3 more pending registration. Additionally, 3 new research projects are currently underway.