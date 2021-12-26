UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science to announce fourth cycle awardees on January 13

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2021) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) is set to host a special ceremony on Thursday, 13th January, 2022 at Expo 2020 Dubai, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, to announce the winners of the fourth cycle grant of the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director-General of NCM and President of the Regional Association II (Asia) of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), said, "The decision to hold the fourth cycle award ceremony of the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science at an important global event, such as Expo 2020 Dubai, reaffirms the importance and the prominent status the programme has earned over its past three cycles."

"Through attracting and supporting innovative ideas and technologies in rain enhancement science, the programme has achieved several remarkable milestones over the past few years. The solutions developed have proven to be highly relevant and applicable to areas facing the growing risk of water scarcity. Such efforts articulate the progressive vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to drive scientific innovation and technological advancement, while supporting the global quest for water sustainability through implementing scientifically-viable solutions."

In November 2021, NCM announced that it had identified the qualified research projects for the programme’s fourth cycle grant, following the meeting of the technical review committee that convened virtually to evaluate the full proposals that reached the final stage of evaluation.

During the month-long evaluation phase, the committee reviewed eight full-proposals submitted by 51 researchers, scientists and experts affiliated with 26 institutions in nine countries. The evaluation was based upon a five-point criteria, which included Overall scientific and technical merit, significance and innovation; the qualification of the researcher and research team to conduct the project; research methodology; how capacity building is integrated within the research plan; and resources and budget.

"The fourth cycle award ceremony culminates the significant progress we have achieved over the past years in developing effective solutions to address global water stress through conducting advanced rain enhancement research. There is no better venue to host this event than Expo 2020 Dubai, as it offers us a perfect platform to showcase our ground-breaking innovations to ensure global water security, as water is an indispensable natural resource for human lives," said Alya Al Mazroui, Director of the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science.

The success of the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science articulates the UAE’s pioneering position in this growing scientific field. The programme has become a focal point for facilitating global research collaboration and the transfer of knowledge, to ensure sustainable water resources for countries at risk of water scarcity.