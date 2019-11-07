UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science delegation visits UAE Embassy in Seoul

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) A delegation from the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, UAEREP, visited the UAE Embassy in Seoul and met with Rashid Al Shamsi, Deputy Head of Mission in Seoul, and a number of Emirati students studying there. The visit took place on the sidelines of the International Weather Modification and Cloud-Aerosol Workshop in Seoul.

Welcoming the delegation, Al Shamsi said, "We are delighted to receive the UAEREP team and learn about its achievements and cutting-edge research in rain enhancement science. By playing a crucial role in addressing global water security, the programme has significantly raised the UAE’s profile in an emerging scientific field, translating the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership in harnessing modern science and technology in service of humanity."

As part of the visit, the UAEREP team also met with a group of Emirati students studying in South Korea and offered them an overview of the country’s endeavors in developing rain enhancement science. During the meeting, the team outlined the programme’s vision, objectives, the nine research projects that received its grants, and the achievements of its awardees. The team also discussed the programme’s efforts to encourage individuals and scientific and academic institutions involved in rain enhancement research to submit their projects in the next cycle.

For her part, Alya Al Mazroui, Director of UAEREP, said, "It is a great honour for the UAEREP team to visit the UAE Embassy in South Korea and meet with the Deputy Head of Mission in Seoul and Emirati students. The visit provided us with an important opportunity to highlight the programme and its contributions to rain enhancement science by supporting several innovative projects and embracing hundreds of unique ideas."

She added, "We greatly appreciate the support extended by UAE embassies and Emirati students abroad. This has enabled the programme to continually promote awareness about its instrumental role as an important platform that brings together prominent scientists and experts in rain enhancement and fosters research collaboration with top international scientific institutions and research centres."

Since its inception under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, UAEREP, managed by the National Centre of Meteorology, has emerged as a leading centre of advanced research in a wide range of scientific disciplines dedicated to addressing water security challenges through innovative scientific methods in rain enhancement research.