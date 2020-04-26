UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science begins virtual international roadshow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2020) The UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, UAEREP, has begun its virtual international roadshow using the latest digital communication tools to enhance its collaboration with international universities, research centres and the UAE embassies abroad, as part of its preparations for the official opening of its fourth cycle for proposal submissions at the beginning of 2021.

"This roadshow demonstrates the importance the UAEREP places on effective collaboration with international partners and stakeholders to deliver on our shared commitment towards promoting innovative solutions and addressing global challenges of water stress. By using the latest communication tools, we aim to continue our engagement with relevant research centres, universities and UAE embassies abroad during these unprecedented times, and broaden our international partnership network further," said Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director of NCM and President of the Regional Association II, Asia.

The programme will invite scientists and researchers from international universities, academic and research institutions to submit proposals for the 4th cycle of the UAEREP Award, provided that they address the research areas identified as part of the programme’s new direction and future goals, to be announced in June 2020.

Regarding the programme, Alya Al Mazroui, Director of the UAEREP, said, "Since its inception, the programme has taken a keen interest in expanding the scope and area of its research work. In working closely with leading local and international research and academic institutions in rain enhancement science and weather modification, we seek to attract innovative research proposals that support new research areas, while building on the outstanding results achieved by previous awardees.

"Our latest roadshow comes at a time when preparations are in full swing for the official opening of its fourth cycle in 2021. We are confident that the roadshow will enhance the programme’s leading status as a global platform, to bring about a transformative impact by advancing rain enhancing science, building capacities and sharing knowledge."

During the fourth edition of the International Rain Enhancement Forum, hosted by Abu Dhabi at the beginning of this year, the UAEREP announced that the call for project proposals for the fourth cycle of the programme would officially open at the start of 2021 and target new research areas, under a new structure and evaluation criteria.