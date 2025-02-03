UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) DUBAI,2nd February, 2025 (WAM) – The highly anticipated L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France, the world’s largest amateur cycling series, made its grand debut in the UAE this weekend, bringing together over 1,000 cycling enthusiasts, from hobby riders and amateurs to elite athletes, and recording the highest number of participants for the first edition of any amateur cycling event in the history of the UAE.

The main race, held on Sunday, February 2nd, saw hundreds of competitors set off from Dubai Design District (D3) on a thrilling 101 km route, navigating Dubai-Al Ain Road (E66) before a decisive push by Syrian national and UAE resident, Ibrahiem Alrefai, along Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street (D54), delivered an exhilarating first place finish at Expo Village Park. In total, the event featured the highest number of international competitors to have participated in the first edition of an amateur cycling race in Dubai, including over 250 Emiratis.

After a fiercely contested battle, Ibrahiem Alrefai secured the first-ever L’Étape Dubai title in a time of 02:17:24, followed closely by Ivan Kormshchikov in an impressive effort, with Danil Konotop rounding out the podium. The competitive nature of the race saw riders put their endurance and strategy to the test, with an electric atmosphere pushing them towards the finish line.

Alrefai from Syria, Champion of L’Étape Dubai, said: "Winning the inaugural L’Étape Dubai is an incredible honour. The course was both challenging and rewarding, and the atmosphere was fantastic with all the new cyclists, whether they were professionals or trying cycling for the first time. It was a true test of endurance, and I couldn’t be prouder to stand on the podium as the first winner of L’Etape Dubai by Tour de France."

The female winner in the overall race was Olha Shekel in a time of 02:20:20, with Ebtissam Zayed in 2nd position and Olivuja Balesisyte finishing 3rd. One of the youngest female finishers was 15-year-old UAE resident Darcey Minton who took first place in the 50 KM Ride and was supported by race sponsor Škoda.

The event received strong backing from the Dubai Sports Council, whose vision is to establish Dubai as a premier destination for international sporting events.

Saeed Hareb, said: “We are pleased with the wide participation of cyclists, especially those who have come from outside the country to participate in this famous race that combines the luxury, splendour and beauty of the city of Dubai with the history, traditions and name of the most famous Tour de France race. The riders have experienced the atmosphere of strong competition and taken in some of the most beautiful tourist attractions while passing through various areas whose routes had been carefully selected - starting from the Dubai Design District, one of the most upscale areas in Dubai, and passing through multiple residential and tourist areas. Along with this we had the riders going through the Al Marmoom area, which includes the largest nature conservation reserve in the world, and which also includes international-level riding tracks dedicated to cyclists amidst unique artificial lakes, all the way to Expo City Dubai, which has become a meeting place for various international economic and sports events.”

Jozef Pukalovic, Organiser of L’Etape Dubai, commented on the conclusion of the momentous occasion: “Bringing L’Etape Dubai to the UAE for the first time has been an incredible achievement. From the high level of competition to the enthusiastic crowd engagement, this event has certainly exceeded expectations. We are proud to have delivered an authentic Tour de France experience, and we look forward to making it even bigger and better in the years to come.”

As the final cyclists crossed the finish line, L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France cemented its place as a landmark event in the UAE’s sporting Calendar. More than just a race, it served as a celebration of endurance, community, and the growing passion for cycling in the region. With Dubai continuing to champion world-class sporting initiatives, L’Étape Dubai has set a strong foundation for a thriving cycling culture, inspiring both seasoned athletes and newcomers to take to the roads and embrace the sport.

