UAE Restores Water Well In Dhale, Yemen

UAE restores water well in Dhale, Yemen

A newly restored water well in the Yemeni governorate of Dhale was recently inaugurated by the local governor, following major repair work by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC

DHALE, Yemen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2019) A newly restored water well in the Yemeni governorate of Dhale was recently inaugurated by the local governor, following major repair work by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC.

Major General Ali Muqbel said the water well which serves 60,000 people, was the sixth project of its kind to be carried out in the area with the help of the ERC.

Maintenance work carried out included the installation of a pump and an electric generator.

Muqbel expressed his appreciation for the UAE's continuous support of the governorate across various sectors.

More Stories From Middle East

