UAE resumes issuance of entry permits

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2020) The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship announced that it has resumed issuing entry permits into the country, commencing today, 24th September 2020.

The Authority added that however, work permits are still on hold at this stage.

The resumption of this service is within the framework of easing restrictions and strengthening the state's efforts towards supporting recovery plans of the country's tourism sector and economy.

The Authority stated that the decision also follows the precautionary measures undertaken by the travel industry to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The decision to suspend the issuance of visas was put in place in March, with the exception of diplomatic passport holders, as part of the country's efforts to combat the spread of the virus.