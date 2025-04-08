UAE retains seat on Arab Judo Federation Executive Board

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Mohammed Jassim, Assistant Secretary-General of the UAE Judo Federation, has retained his position as a member of the Executive board of the Arab Judo Federation for a new Olympic cycle extending until 2028.

The announcement came during the General Assembly meeting of the Arab Federation held today in the Jordanian capital, Amman, on the sidelines of the Arab Championship for national teams and clubs.

Mohammed bin Thaloub Al Darei, President of the UAE Judo Federation, affirmed that Emiratis consistently demonstrate the nation’s ability to contribute meaningfully in regional, continental and international arenas, highlighting the UAE’s capacity to enhance the work of global sports organisations through its skilled professionals.