UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Returns 73 Citizens And Companions Safely To The Country

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 06:15 PM

UAE returns 73 citizens and companions safely to the country

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2020) The United Arab Emirates gives the highest priority to reuniting members of Emirati families who were separated due to the suspension of some flights and partial closure of airports in some countries amidst the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The UAE continues to implement all necessary procedures and measures to ensure the safe return of its nationals to their families in the country. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation completed the air repatriation of Emirati citizens and their companions from the State of Qatar through the State of Kuwait to the UAE, where 73 people were repatriated, of which 41 were Emiratis along with 32 of their companions.

The repatriation included humanitarian cases, elderly citizens, pregnant women and several people with chronic diseases.

Khalid Abdullah Humaid Belhoul, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, hailed the cooperation of the sisterly State of Kuwait and its esteemed efforts to complete the repatriation of Emirati citizens on Kuwait Airways.

Belhoul stressed the keenness and follow-up of the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to ensure the safety of UAE citizens.

Related Topics

UAE Kuwait Qatar United Arab Emirates Women All From

Recent Stories

UNGA president due in Pakistan on Monday

22 minutes ago

President says India trying to create issues in CP ..

33 minutes ago

AJK President condemns new construction laws in IO ..

41 minutes ago

Opposition criticizes govt for presenting Presiden ..

48 minutes ago

SCCI spotlights government services to support ent ..

51 minutes ago

Eid al-Adha holiday for private sector announced

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.