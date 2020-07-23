UAE returns 73 citizens and companions safely to the country

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2020) The United Arab Emirates gives the highest priority to reuniting members of Emirati families who were separated due to the suspension of some flights and partial closure of airports in some countries amidst the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The UAE continues to implement all necessary procedures and measures to ensure the safe return of its nationals to their families in the country. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation completed the air repatriation of Emirati citizens and their companions from the State of Qatar through the State of Kuwait to the UAE, where 73 people were repatriated, of which 41 were Emiratis along with 32 of their companions.

The repatriation included humanitarian cases, elderly citizens, pregnant women and several people with chronic diseases.

Khalid Abdullah Humaid Belhoul, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, hailed the cooperation of the sisterly State of Kuwait and its esteemed efforts to complete the repatriation of Emirati citizens on Kuwait Airways.

Belhoul stressed the keenness and follow-up of the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to ensure the safety of UAE citizens.