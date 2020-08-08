UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Reunites Yemeni Jewish Family After 15 Years Of Separation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 10:45 PM

UAE reunites Yemeni Jewish family after 15 years of separation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2020) A Yemeni family were reunited in the UAE after enduring 15 years of separation. The family, who are Jewish, were able to reunite after authorities in the UAE facilitated the travel of family members from Yemen to the UAE. Authorities also made arrangements for other members of the family, who lived in London, to join them.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), the members of the family expressed their extreme happiness at their reunion after being separated for 15 years.

"It was nothing short of a miracle and the realisation of an impossible dream.

We thank the UAE for their great support in arranging the reunion. This is an example of the UAE’s humanitarian approach, as well as of its noble values of tolerance and coexistence," they stressed, adding that it is a model for the whole world to emulate.

The father of the family said after meeting his children: "I feel as if I were reborn today. I am so happy to have met all my children and grandchildren. I am also overjoyed to be in the UAE, the land of tolerance, coexistence and goodness."

Related Topics

World Yemen UAE London Jew Family All From

Recent Stories

UAE aid plane carrying 40 tonnes of relief materia ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches mobile cli ..

2 hours ago

WHO Sees Deployment of Field Hospitals Unnecessary ..

1 minute ago

PTI MPA visits different areas affected by rainfal ..

2 minutes ago

Dozens Injured Amid Clashes in Central Beirut - Re ..

2 minutes ago

Government College University allocates special se ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.