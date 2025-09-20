- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- UAE rider Rashid Al Muhairi wins Endurance World Championship for Juniors in Romania
UAE Rider Rashid Al Muhairi Wins Endurance World Championship For Juniors In Romania
Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2025 | 10:00 PM
BUFTEA, Romania, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2025) The UAE achieved another milestone in equestrian sport as rider Rashid Mohammed Al Muhairi clinched the title of the FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders and Juniors over a distance of 120 kilometers, held today in Buftea, Romania, under the supervision of the International Equestrian Federation, with participants from 28 countries.
Al Muhairi secured first place in the individual category for the first time, completing the race in 5:33:01 hours. His victory delivered the UAE’s fifth consecutive title and its eighth overall in the history of the championship.
Bahrain’s Saud Mubarak finished second with a time of 5:34:25 hours, while compatriot Isa Al Anzi came in third with a time of 5:36:31 hours.
In the team competition, France claimed first place, followed by Spain in second, while Italy finished third.
Recent Stories
Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan
President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar
Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan
Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang
Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away
Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices
Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web
UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE rider Rashid Al Muhairi wins Endurance World Championship for Juniors in Romania56 seconds ago
-
Egypt’s Qantara West Zone projects to generate up to $4 bn in exports, says PM16 minutes ago
-
Egypt hails Portugal's plans to recognise Palestinian state31 minutes ago
-
Cyberattack causes flight delays, cancellations at major European airports3 hours ago
-
Over125 UAE aid trucks entered Gaza via Egyptian Rafah crossing3 hours ago
-
Global badminton stars set to compete in Al Ain Masters 20254 hours ago
-
UAE wins Gulf Padel Championship in Doha5 hours ago
-
UAE signs Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement under Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework5 hours ago
-
G42 advancing, bolstering UAE's standing in global AI landscape5 hours ago
-
UAE, Serbian Presidents attend parade marking Day of Serbian Unity, Freedom, National Flag6 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed meets University of Sharjah students abroad6 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club showcases global achievement at International Boat Show in Italy6 hours ago