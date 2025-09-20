Open Menu

UAE Rider Rashid Al Muhairi Wins Endurance World Championship For Juniors In Romania

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2025 | 10:00 PM

BUFTEA, Romania, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2025) The UAE achieved another milestone in equestrian sport as rider Rashid Mohammed Al Muhairi clinched the title of the FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders and Juniors over a distance of 120 kilometers, held today in Buftea, Romania, under the supervision of the International Equestrian Federation, with participants from 28 countries.

Al Muhairi secured first place in the individual category for the first time, completing the race in 5:33:01 hours. His victory delivered the UAE’s fifth consecutive title and its eighth overall in the history of the championship.

Bahrain’s Saud Mubarak finished second with a time of 5:34:25 hours, while compatriot Isa Al Anzi came in third with a time of 5:36:31 hours.

In the team competition, France claimed first place, followed by Spain in second, while Italy finished third.

