UAE: Rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 4,804, 781 new cases identified and 13 deaths

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that the total number of COVID-19 recoveries has reached 4,804 following an additional 509 recoveries.

The Ministry also noted that in line with its plans to increase COVID-19 testing throughout the country for the early detection of infections, particularly among those who had prior contact with infected individuals, it has conducted 29,000 additional tests.

Testing resulted in the detection of 781 new cases among various nationalities, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 18,198. The newly announced cases are in a stable condition and undergoing the necessary medical treatment.

The Ministry also announced the death of 13 patients due to complications arising from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 198. The deceased suffered from other chronic health issues.

The Ministry offered its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients.

MoHAP called upon the public to adhere to health guidelines and instructions from the relevant authorities, especially those related to physical distancing, for the sake of the health and safety of all.