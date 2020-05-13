UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Role Model For Global Giving In Times Of Adversity: Abdullah Bin Zayed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 03:30 AM

UAE role model for global giving in times of adversity: Abdullah bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said that the UAE, under the support of the country's wise leadership, is a role model for global giving in times of adversity.

In a statement marking the Zayed International Humanitarian Day, observed on Ramadan 19th of every year, Sheikh Abdullah said, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan sowed the seeds of human giving and philanthropy and set a model for the world to emulate in this regard.

"While addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE has taken the initiative in standing by friendly and sisterly nations in their efforts to survive the crisis," he said, adding that the UAE's humanitarian initiatives have been acclaimed by the international community and UN organisations.

"The COVID-19 crisis has exposed the necessity of prioritising humanitarian work and ensuring global synergy and concerted action by all countries of the world in the face of the pandemic," he noted.

He extended thanks and appreciation to the country's first-defence of humanitarian workers who, he said, are translating on the ground the message of giving championed by the UAE.

Related Topics

World United Nations UAE All Ramadan

Recent Stories

Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Managemen ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders aid flight to Somalia i ..

2 hours ago

Ma’an’s ‘Together We are Good’ programme s ..

2 hours ago

Zayed&#039;s legacy will live on in generations to ..

3 hours ago

AED16.5 bn credit facilities to industrial, busin ..

3 hours ago

RAK ruler grants request from 7-year-old British b ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.