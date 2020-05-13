UAE role model for global giving in times of adversity: Abdullah bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said that the UAE, under the support of the country's wise leadership, is a role model for global giving in times of adversity.

In a statement marking the Zayed International Humanitarian Day, observed on Ramadan 19th of every year, Sheikh Abdullah said, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan sowed the seeds of human giving and philanthropy and set a model for the world to emulate in this regard.

"While addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE has taken the initiative in standing by friendly and sisterly nations in their efforts to survive the crisis," he said, adding that the UAE's humanitarian initiatives have been acclaimed by the international community and UN organisations.

"The COVID-19 crisis has exposed the necessity of prioritising humanitarian work and ensuring global synergy and concerted action by all countries of the world in the face of the pandemic," he noted.

He extended thanks and appreciation to the country's first-defence of humanitarian workers who, he said, are translating on the ground the message of giving championed by the UAE.