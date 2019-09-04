UAE role model for humanitarian assistance: Hamdan bin Zayed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will remain a role model for humanitarian assistance across various fronts.

In a statement marking the International Day of Charity, observed on September 5th every year, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said the goodwill and philanthropic initiatives championed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have promoted UAE's values of fraternity and tolerance by supporting the needy and victims of natural disasters across the world.

Sheikh Hamdan noted that the valuable charitable role played by the UAE has gained further significance during the Year of Tolerance which has seen the country multiplying its initiatives and intensifying its aid programmes through its various charity arms, atop of which comes the Emirates Red Crescent whose projects spread across the globe, including Africa, particularly in those territories suffering desertification and drought.

"The UAE's humanitarian and relief efforts in conflict zones have significantly contributed to improving living standards and addressing people's needs for Primary services, including education and housing," said Sheikh Hamdan.

On this International Day of Charity, the United Nations invites all Member States and all international and regional organisations, as well as civil society, including non-governmental organisations and individuals, to commemorate the Day in an appropriate manner, by encouraging charity, including through education and public awareness-raising activities.