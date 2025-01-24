UAE Role Model In Promoting Tolerance, Coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 11:15 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) Dr. Muhammad Faiz, Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council – OKI Jakarta Province Branch, has praised the UAE and its leadership for their exemplary role in promoting tolerance, coexistence, and peace among all peoples.
He emphasised the significant achievements of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat in the UAE, commending its efforts to convey its message of tolerance both locally and globally with professionalism and remarkable development.
These remarks were made during a meeting between Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, and Dr.
Faiz with his accompanying delegation at the authority's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.
Al Darei underscored the strong cooperation between the Authority and Indonesian religious institutions in fostering tolerance and coexistence within societies. He highlighted the deep-rooted historical relations and strong bonds between the UAE and Indonesia across various sectors.
Both sides discussed enhancing collaboration, increasing communication, and intensifying efforts to promote moderate thought, protect societies from discrimination and extremism, and uphold the noble values of islam.
Recent Stories
UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council
SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant
653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says
Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2025
Tanay 8 Way crowned champion of UAE International Indoor Skydiving Championship
Joint UN vote scheduled for ICJ Judge replacement
UAE finish second in 3rd stage of Tour Down Under in Melbourne
DP World's multi-currency stablecoin solution for efficient global trade settlem ..
UAE condemns Israeli attack on Jenin in West Bank
Leaky, crowded and hot: Louvre boss slams her own museum
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council2 minutes ago
-
SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant32 minutes ago
-
653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says1 hour ago
-
Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years2 hours ago
-
Tanay 8 Way crowned champion of UAE International Indoor Skydiving Championship10 hours ago
-
Joint UN vote scheduled for ICJ Judge replacement10 hours ago
-
UAE finish second in 3rd stage of Tour Down Under in Melbourne10 hours ago
-
DP World's multi-currency stablecoin solution for efficient global trade settlements11 hours ago
-
UAE condemns Israeli attack on Jenin in West Bank11 hours ago
-
UAE's near-term growth strong, expected to remain healthy at around 4 percent in 2025: IMF12 hours ago
-
High-Speed train projected to contribute AED145 billion to UAE economy over five decades12 hours ago
-
Emirates Global Aluminium joins World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network13 hours ago