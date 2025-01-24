Open Menu

UAE Role Model In Promoting Tolerance, Coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 11:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) Dr. Muhammad Faiz, Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council – OKI Jakarta Province Branch, has praised the UAE and its leadership for their exemplary role in promoting tolerance, coexistence, and peace among all peoples.

He emphasised the significant achievements of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat in the UAE, commending its efforts to convey its message of tolerance both locally and globally with professionalism and remarkable development.

These remarks were made during a meeting between Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, and Dr.

Faiz with his accompanying delegation at the authority's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Al Darei underscored the strong cooperation between the Authority and Indonesian religious institutions in fostering tolerance and coexistence within societies. He highlighted the deep-rooted historical relations and strong bonds between the UAE and Indonesia across various sectors.

Both sides discussed enhancing collaboration, increasing communication, and intensifying efforts to promote moderate thought, protect societies from discrimination and extremism, and uphold the noble values of islam.

