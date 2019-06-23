UAE-Romania Cultural Week launched in Bucharest

BUCHAREST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2019) The Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development yesterday launched the UAE-Romania Cultural Week in Bucharest to foster new cultural ties between the two countries.

Organised by the UAE Embassy in Romania, the event is focused on introducing the UAE heritage and culture to Romania thus boosting bilateral cultural ties between the two nations. The event features a variety of traditional Emirati food, cultural performances, art around the city, until 26th June.

The Cultural Week is organised following a recent visit to Bucharest by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, where he met Viorica Dancila, Prime Minister of Romania. His visit coincided with the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between both countries, where the two sides lauded the bilateral ties and expressed keenness to develop cooperation in all fields, especially in economy and investment.

The launch was attended by Sheikh Salem Khalid Al Qassimi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Arts and Heritage at the Ministry of Culture, Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Saeed Al Matroushi, UAE Ambassador to Romania; in addition to a number of senior officials from the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

With a diverse range of activities, the Cultural Week public programme features traditional Emirati folk dances, a musical concert, traditional handicrafts and customs including henna art, and a selection of traditional Emirati cuisine including 'Qahwa', Arabic coffee which symbolises the generosity and hospitality so highly valued in Emirati society and is part of UNESCO’s ‘Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’.

The event also hosted an exhibition of rare photographs of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The opening ceremony included a musical evening in the Romanian theatre led by Emirati musicians Fatima Al Hashimi and Mohammad Al Jahouri along the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra. The concert included the national anthems of Romania and the UAE and a number of Romanian and Emirati musical compositions.

Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi stressed the importance of the UAE cultural week in Romania in enhancing cultural relations between the two countries, opening new horizons for cooperation in the cultural field and exchanging experiences and knowledge about the local customs and traditions inherited by both peoples.

Commenting on the Cultural Week, Al Matroushi stated, "The cultural initiative is aimed at introducing the Romanian society to the UAE’s rich customs, traditions and heritage. This initiative also helps raise awareness of the intangible heritage assets of the UAE; such as the folklore performances, handicrafts, and the traditional Emirati cuisine. Giving the public a chance to learn about our cultural heritage comes in line with the values of the 'Year of Tolerance' initiative which aims to solidify the UAE as the global capital for tolerance through a series of dialogues between cultures and civilisations."