UAE, Romania fostering investment ties

BUCHAREST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2020) The UAE Ambassador to Romania, Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Saeed Al Matroushi, has met with Romanian State Secretary for Global Affairs and Diplomatic Strategies at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cornel Feruta, and discussed enhancing relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, which was held at the ministry's premises in Bucharest, the two sides explored means of developing ties in the economic and investment sectors.

They also stressed the necessity of signing the amended agreement on the protection and encouragement of investment between the two countries, which will contribute to promoting common economic and investment interests.