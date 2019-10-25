UAE romp home against Nigeria

(@imziishan)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2019) ABU DHABI, 24th October, 2019 (WAM) – The UAE cricketers returned to winning ways in today’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Group B match against lowly Nigeria. The West Africans, batting first, scored 111 for 3, with Sesan Adedeji scoring a maiden T20 International 51, the first half-century ever for the Nigerians in T20 I cricket. He had never previously reached double figures in a T20 I match.

In response, the UAE side romped home in 12.3 overs, with a score of 112 for 5 for a 5 wicket victory. Zawar Farid led the way with a fine 55.

In the second Group B game, Hong Kong, who only recorded their first victory, against Jersey, yesterday, took on undefeated Canada, with the Hong Kong team amassing a score of 150 for 7. In reply, the Canadians could only struggle to 118 for 9, giving Hong Kong a 32 run victory.

In Dubai, a Group A encounter between The Netherlands and Papua – New Guinea saw the previously unbeaten Dutch side toppled in a tense encounter. Batting first, the Dutch side knocked 126 for 7, with the PNG then edging a five wicket victory with a score of 127 for 5 with only six balls remaining. They now replace the Netherlands at the top of the table, both teams on six points each.

The second Group A match pitted Bermuda, yet to win a match, against Scotland.

The Scots, batting first, hammered the Bermudan bowlers for 204 runs in their 20 overs, the highest score so far in the Qualifier matches. Macleod was top scorer, with 74 off 37 balls.

Plucky Bermuda, not daunted by the huge target, turned in their best game so far. Their total, of 158 for 8, was the second highest score of the day, ahead of all the other winning teams.