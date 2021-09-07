UAE Rugby Federation launches new brand identity and logo

UrduPoint.com

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2021) The UAE Rugby Federation has unveiled its new brand identity and logo, which were designed to align with and advance the federation's ambitions in the next period.

The new identity and logo were announced during a ceremony hosted on Monday in Dubai, in the presence of Qais Al Dhalai, Chairman of Asia Rugby, Chairman of the Arab Rugby Federation, and Vice President of the UAE Rugby Federation; Faisal Al Zarooni, Vice President of the UAE Rugby Federation, Mohamed Sultan Al Zaabi, Secretary-General of the UAE Rugby Federation; Apollo Perelini, UAE rugby team coach, and others.

Coinciding with the UAE's Golden Jubilee, the launch of the new identity supports the UAE's efforts to achieve further local and global successes in this competitive sport, building on the contributions of its exceptional athletes.

Al Dhalai said that this step reflects the UAE Rugby Federation's keenness to stay ahead of sports trends and part of the efforts to support Asia Rugby in developing this sport.

For his part, Al Zarooni expressed his appreciation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Rugby Federation, for his support of rugby and its athletes, noting that the new identity is an effort to promote rugby as an important sport among the many Olympic sports.

Describing the new identity as an embodiment of the sport's future in the UAE, Al Zaabi explained that the new logo represents the UAE's authentic identity with a minimalist design, and showcases their endeavours to create a transitional shift in the world of rugby.

Speaking of the UAE team's planned events, he said that they will be competing in the Asia Rugby U18 Girls Sevens Championship against four other teams, after which they will head to Qatar to compete in the Asia Rugby Championship Division III West.

