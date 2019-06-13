UAE Rulers condole Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on death of Prince Mohammed bin Muttab

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the death of Saudi Royal Prince Mohammed bin Muttab bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed bin Jalawi Al Saud.

In the message, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Duba,i and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also despatched similar cables of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.