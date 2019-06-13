UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Rulers Condole Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques On Death Of Prince Mohammed Bin Muttab

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 11:30 PM

UAE Rulers condole Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on death of Prince Mohammed bin Muttab

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the death of Saudi Royal Prince Mohammed bin Muttab bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed bin Jalawi Al Saud.

In the message, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Duba,i and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also despatched similar cables of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Saudi Rashid Saudi Arabia Saud

Recent Stories

EU Starts Tackling Issue of Migrant Returns by Upd ..

6 minutes ago

Traders to be taken into confidence on Federal Bud ..

6 minutes ago

Rain washes out India-New Zealand World Cup match

6 minutes ago

Abe's Visit to Iran Important Step Toward Establis ..

6 minutes ago

Eurozone urges Italy to cede on budget

6 minutes ago

Twenty-One Crew of Tanker Attacked in Gulf of Oman ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.