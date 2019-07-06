UAE rulers condole King Salman on death of Princess Al Jawhara

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2019) Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates sent separately cables of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Princess Al Jawhara bint Abdulaziz bin Musaed bin Jalawi Al Saud, the mother of Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The messages of condolences were sent to King Salman by Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers also expressed sympathies with King Salman on the death of Princess Al Jawhara.