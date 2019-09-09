UAE Rulers condole King Salman on death of Prince Faisal bin Fahd Al Saud

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Jliwy Al Saud.

In the cable, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa extended his heartfelt sympathy and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also dispatched similar cables to King Salman.