UAE Rulers Condole King Salman On Death Of Prince Miteb Bin Abdulaziz

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 09:45 PM

UAE Rulers condole King Salman on death of Prince Miteb bin Abdulaziz

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Miteb bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa expressed his heartfelt condolences and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and grant Al Saud Family solace and patience.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also dispatched similar cables of condolences to King Salman.

