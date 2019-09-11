UrduPoint.com
UAE Rulers Condole President Of Indonesia On Death Of Former President Habibie

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 09:45 PM

UAE Rulers condole President of Indonesia on death of former President Habibie

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, on the death of the former Indonesian President Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also dispatched similar cables to President of Indonesia.

