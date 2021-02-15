UrduPoint.com
UAE Rulers Condole With King Salman On Death Of Princess Lamia Bint Hathloul Bin Abdulaziz

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 09:30 PM

UAE Rulers condole with King Salman on death of Princess Lamia bint Hathloul bin Abdulaziz

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the death of Princess Lamia bint Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In his cable, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa expressed his heartfelt condolences and solace on the death of Princess Lamia.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar cables to King Salman.

