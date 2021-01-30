UAE Rulers condole with President of Zimbabwe on death of his sister, ministers, ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of condolences to Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe, expressing sympathy for the death of his sister, a number of his ministers and the Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the UAE, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have sent similar cables to the President of Zimbabwe.