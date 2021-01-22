UAE Rulers congratulate Algerian President on successful surgery

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, congratulating him on the successful surgery he underwent recently.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent the Algerian President similar cables.