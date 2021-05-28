UrduPoint.com
UAE Rulers Congratulate Azerbaijan President On Republic Day

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 01:45 PM

UAE Rulers congratulate Azerbaijan President on Republic Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan on the occasion of his country's Republic Day celebrations, marked annually on 28th May.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar congratulatory messages to President Aliyev, as well as the Azeri Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, on the occasion.

