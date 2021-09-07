UrduPoint.com

UAE Rulers Congratulate Brazilian President On Independence Day

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 01:15 PM

UAE Rulers congratulate Brazilian President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil on his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 7th September.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also dispatched similar messages to President Bolsonaro on the occasion.

